BERLIN — Household debris and junk cars left on some residential lawns in the city are hurting its image, especially at the entrances to the urban center.
Mayor Paul Grenier during Monday night’s city council meeting pointed out the number of unregistered cars on some people’s property, and mattresses and bedding left in piles outside homes as examples. He also spoke about the post-fire, spray-painted sign on Glen Avenue, at the entrance to downtown and Main Street, as another example of blight.
“It’s not because I’m a cold-hearted person but enough is enough — it’s time to move on.”
In conjunction with the city manager, fire and police departments, Grenier said the city is going to make a concerted effort to clean up Berlin.
Grenier said people coming into town will not buy property if the city looks unkempt and more fit for a barnyard animal.
“If you’re going to live like that you will attract that kind of people,” said Grenier.
“It all starts this week,” he said.
City and state law specify what registered cars, for example, can be parked on a property, Grenier explained.
“This is not a political issue, this is a life issue,” he said. “There’s no reason for us to put up with this. It’s just unacceptable. It’s grown worse since the spring. The party’s over.”
The discussion turned to recycling and disposing other household items, such as an end table, that Councilor Diana Berthiaume said should not be going into a trash pickup truck. An open-ended question of what is OK in a landfill and what is not was asked by Berthiaume of City Manager Phillip Warren Jr.
A public education program could help answer such questions, a campaign that brings its own challenges.
“It’s much easier to educate than it is to enforce,” Warren said.
Bridge repair, salt shed replacement
Piper Construction recently completed “a small but necessary repair” to the Mason Street Bridge, the city manager reported to the council.
“This repair will allow for the design, bidding and completion of the remainder of the repairs starting next year without needing to either further weight restrict or close the bridge,” he said.
And, a plan to replace the aging city Department of Public Works salt shed is underway, along with a better way to move salt and sand.
In Warren’s report, the project’s priority was noted as the first official day of fall arrives. The shed replacement will remove the need to store sand inside the public works facility.
Equally important, he said, is the need to build a structure that “will allow for salt and sand deliveries inside, thereby removing the need for materials to be dumped partially outside and machine handled as is done today. From an environmental standpoint, the existing structure is deficient due to its proximity to drainage and the need to unload material outside.”
Stay off the grass
People stepped on and walked through the newly seeded grass plots in city land along the banks of the Androscogg River during the Wingzilla fundraising and spicy chicken-wing-eating contest, councilors learned Monday night.
Warren reported on the progress of the city’s Riverwalk, a plan to enhance the view along upper Main Street’s Androscoggin River and highlight Berlin’s boom pier and logging history.
Paving, grading and seeding continues over the next two weeks along the Riverwalk stretch.
Warren wrote: “Final completion will depend on long lead times such as railing for the overlooks, lighting and other features. During the Wingzilla event people disregarded grades stakes and orange tape placed to prevent damage to newly graded areas. Better protection will be needed for the Riverfire event as these areas will contain newly seeded grass which could sustain permanent damage. For the future, a plan to address use of the grassed areas during special events needs to be established — these grassed areas are not designed to sustain motorized traffic and will sustain permanent damage if motorized vehicle access is allowed.”
Riverfire (and the Zombie ATV Poker Run) is scheduled from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Service Credit Union Heritage Park, 942 Main St.
