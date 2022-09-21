Glen Avenue street sign

A sign on Glen Avenue near the city's downtown entrance is one example where visitors prospective businesses and residents can get the wrong impression of Berlin.

BERLIN — Household debris and junk cars left on some residential lawns in the city are hurting its image, especially at the entrances to the urban center.

Mayor Paul Grenier during Monday night’s city council meeting pointed out the number of unregistered cars on some people’s property, and mattresses and bedding left in piles outside homes as examples. He also spoke about the post-fire, spray-painted sign on Glen Avenue, at the entrance to downtown and Main Street, as another example of blight.

