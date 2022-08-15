LITTLETON — District 1 state Senate Candidate Carrie Gendreau (R-Littleton) signed the Coalition of New Hampshrie Taxpayers' Taxpayer Pledge to oppose all efforts to impose a sales or income tax in New Hampshire.

Gendreau released the following statement regarding her position on the pledge:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.