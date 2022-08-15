LITTLETON — District 1 state Senate Candidate Carrie Gendreau (R-Littleton) signed the Coalition of New Hampshrie Taxpayers' Taxpayer Pledge to oppose all efforts to impose a sales or income tax in New Hampshire.
Gendreau released the following statement regarding her position on the pledge:
“Signing the Taxpayer Pledge is a no-brainer for me. I have always opposed strapping New Hampshire families with any greater tax burden than we already face.
"One of the most basic macroeconomic principles that I have taught students in my business classes, is that lower taxes lead to economic growth and the creation of high paying jobs. New Hampshire’s Republican leadership have shown the truth of this principle. Last year, Republicans passed a fiscally responsible budget that included small business tax cuts and tax revenue increased despite the lower tax rates.
"With inflation at its highest levels in 40 years and record high gas prices, now is the worst possible time to be taking more money out of the pockets of New Hampshire families. As a Littleton selectman, one of my main goals was to look out for the taxpayers. I will do the same when I am a state senator. I will never, ever support an income or a sales tax, and I will fight for property tax relief for all North Country towns.”
Gendreau is a Republican running in State Senate District 1, in the seat previously held by state Sen. Erin Hennessey. She is a small business owner, Littleton selectman, and former adjunct business professor at White Mountain Community College and Granite State College.
