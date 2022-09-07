Fall is near and it is time to get outdoors to enjoy the signs of the season's end. Join the free wildflower walk led by field ecologist and botanist, Matt Peters, who has led nature walks at the park for many years. 

Peters has over a dozen years of experience studying the flora, fauna, geology and soils of Weeks State Park, and is a consultant field ecologist and botanist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.