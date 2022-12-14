Mitten Tree

Mackenzie Jury (left) & Linda Blanchette from Coos County Family Health Services join Melodie Mere (right) of the RSVP program to trim the Mitten Tree at CCFHS’ Willow St. location in Berlin. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Retired & Senior Volunteer Program works with knitters in Berlin-Coos County who create mittens, hats, slippers, and blankets for the annual Coos County Family Health Services mitten tree. These hand knit items are distributed over the winter months to children in need of warm clothing. RSVP is sponsored by the Tri-County Community Action Program. To learn more, contact TCCAP at 752-4103 or visit tccap.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.