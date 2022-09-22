GORHAM — At the end of August, when cyclists gathered at the Mt. Washington Auto Road to race to the summit of the Northeast's highest peak, a group of amateur radio enthusiasts also brought their skills to the mountain to assist with communications during the race and sharpen their emergency radio skills.
Radio operators from New Hampshire and New England Amateur Radio Clubs took park at the 49th annual Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb on Aug. 20, sponsored by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center of Jackson.
They were joined by members from Central New Hampshire, Mount Washington Valley, Vermont and Massachusetts Amateur Radio Emergency Service units.
The Hill Climb saw over 500 riders tackle the Mount Washington Auto Road using only pedal power.
To help ensure the safety of the riders and provide communication on the mountain for emergencies and messaging, ham radio operators stepped up using their own equipment and skills to meet the racer’s needs.
The Mount Washington Bicycle Hillclimb is one of many public service events that ham operators and ARES units provide communication capability for in New Hampshire.
There are 12 ARES units and 17 ham radio clubs in New Hampshire. They provide the same public service at the Delta Dental Mount Washington footrace, the New Hampshire Marathon in Bristol, the Great Smith River Canoe and Kayak race in Wolfeboro, the Great Sled Dog Race in Laconia and many other marathons, foot races and large public events statewide, all at no cost. All ham radio operators and emergency service units are 100 percent volunteer.
Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, while being a technology that is over 100 years old is very much in tune with the 21st century.
Ham radio could justifiably be considered the original social media. It is an electronic mode of instant communication on a worldwide basis that allows people to communicate with other people, many of whom they do not know.
Ham radio is controlled in the United States by the FCC with regulations that not only specify what radio frequencies may be used but also establish licensing requirements. It is illegal to operate a ham radio without a license.
Prospective operators must pass a written examination that covers the different aspects of radio propagation, circuits, FCC regulations and radio use. They are then issued call signs by the FCC which must be used whenever they communicate by radio.
What started in the early 20th century as “wireless,” where all communication was by Morse code is now a technology that uses voice transmissions, the internet, software-defined radio and multiple digital modes for voice and data transmission including the ability to send an email by radio.
Morse code or CW, which stands for carrier wave, is still very much in use as a mode of communication.
Ham radio provides a valuable service to the public. FCC regulations ground amateur radio in the "value of the amateur service to the public as a voluntary noncommercial communication service, particularly with respect to providing emergency communications."
Ham radio continues to serve as a method of emergency communications in times of natural or man-made disasters. The American Radio Relay League is the leading non-governmental organization that works with the FCC to manage amateur radio.
One program that the league developed and promotes is the Amateur Radio Emergency Service, which members call ARES, and organization that works closely with public safety agencies, emergency operations centers, hospitals and organizations such as the American Red Cross to provide backup or supplemental emergency communication capabilities.
When disasters occur in the United States or other parts of the world, the first information coming out of the area is usually by ham radio.
Amateur radio can operate without the internet, without cell service, without the power grid and in remote locations. Ham radio operators can transmit emergency communication traffic as well as health and welfare messages to and from family members in and out of the affected areas.
In July and August of this year, eastern Kentucky suffered significant damage from flooding that damaged or destroyed existing communication capabilities such as cell phone service. Ham radio and the ARES units immediately began communicating in and out of the flooded areas. Ham operators also helped in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina destroyed.
Florida and California have very large and active ARES units to help deal with hurricanes, floods and wildfires that occur in their states.
With the modern world's dependence on cell phones, what happens when cellular service is interrupted, damaged or destroyed? How do you communicate with emergency services, friends and family? The ARRL promotes amateur radio and ARES with a simple but effective slogan, “When all else fails, amateur radio.”
Ham radio is also a popular hobby, and operators engage in contests by trying to make contacts, or “work” with various states, countries or continents to earn awards. They participate in events where they set up their radio equipment in parks or on mountain tops and contact other ham operators; get together to learn about new technology and hold flea markets for ham radio equipment.
Some operators build their own radios, others experiment with and build their own antennas. Ham operators and clubs have built ham radio satellites that have been launched into orbit for use as radio repeaters and beacons. Operators bounce radio signals off of the moon and meteorites passing through the earth’s outer atmosphere to reach the opposite side of the globe.
There is a ham radio station on the International Space Station and ham operators are able to contact astronauts on board who are licensed ham operators.
Ham radio is also a hobby that spans all age groups, abilities and disabilities. The youngest ham operator was licensed at 5 years old. For the younger generations who have grown up with computers, smartphones and the digital lifestyle, ham radio is a perfect fit. It encourages learning about the world, technology, electronics and science.
More information about amateur radio or the New Hampshire ARES units is available at ARRL.org and nhradio.org/nh-ares/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.