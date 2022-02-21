Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to offer Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole this spring and registration is now open.
Both the Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole programs combine running and a thoughtful discussion based curriculum that facilitates social and emotional learning. Girls on the Run is designed for girls in grades third through fifth while Heart and Sole is geared toward girls in grades sixth through eighth.
The curriculum inspires participants to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Sessions are led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls through dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Topics of discussion include managing emotions, helping others, making intentional decisions, and resolving conflict.
The program is open to girls of all fitness abilities and has a long-standing commitment to building a world where every person can know and activate their limitless potential. It is dedicated to being an inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible (IDEA) organization. All coaches are provided training and resources to adapt lessons for girls with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities.
Both programs culminate with a celebratory 5K event, which gives participants a tangible sense of accomplishment, as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals. This fun run is scheduled to take place on June 11 in Concord.
In order to register for the program, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports and click the link to take you to the Girls on the Run website. Both programs will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will begin the week of April 4, continuing for eight weeks. The program will take place at the North Conway Community Center with running games both at the center and at Schouler Park.
Other spring youth sports programs include mountain biking, T-ball and softball. Registration will open for these programs in mid-March. Summer program registration will open up in early March.
It is February vacation and we look forward to welcoming local kids to swing by and enjoy the center. Our building is open and staffed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come visit the game room for a game of pool or pingpong. Open gym takes place any time we don’t have a program in the gym. Call (603) 356-2096 to confirm availability.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment, including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session.
To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season). All participants are required to wear masks in the building at all times and must fill out a health screening online each day of participation.
Our micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the micro gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
Four Your Paws Only Dog Obedience Class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
