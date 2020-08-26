Funeral Services for Wendell Wheeler, 81, of Berlin, N.H., were held on Aug. 18, 2020, at the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin. Paul Lutz, LLM, of St. Paul Lutheran Church, officiated. A reading was done by Kayla Lavoie, the words of remembrance were by Candy Richard and the organist was Marilyn Schroer. Interment was in the New City Cemetery where Paul Lutz read the committal prayers.
To plant a tree in memory of Wendell Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.