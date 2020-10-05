A chapel service was held for Reney Henry on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, with Deacon Mitch Couture serving as celebrant. His granddaughter Shy sang a song and his son Reney shared words of remembrance. Interment followed at St. Anne Cemetery.
