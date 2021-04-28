Funeral services for Alexander H. Tupick, 64, of Berlin, N.H., were held on April 17, 2021, at the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church with calling hours held prior on the day before at Bryant Funeral Home. The service was celebrated by the Rev. Mark Sherman and Deacon Zachary Wasuta. Words of remembrance were by Hunter Tupick, Alannah Durica and Sasha Tupick. The pallbearers were Nick Forge, Dennis Rossignol, Emmit Langlois, Mike Langlois, David Cartier, Dick Berquist, Michael Tupick, Bryan Tupick and Dennis Tupick. Many relatives and friends attended the service.

