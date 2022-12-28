William “Bill” Robert Loven, 65, died unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack, Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home after he had been clearing snow from the most recent storm. 

Bill was born January 10, 1957, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the son of Robert A. Loven and Karen J. (Goodwin) Loven. Shortly thereafter they moved back to the Berlin area. Bill grew up in the Town of Gorham and graduated from Gorham High School in 1975. He went on to enroll in the Army ROTC program and earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of New Hampshire. While attending UNH, he met and then later married Jennifer L. (Cilley) Beaudry; together they had three children.  

