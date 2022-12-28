William “Bill” Robert Loven, 65, died unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack, Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home after he had been clearing snow from the most recent storm.
Bill was born January 10, 1957, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the son of Robert A. Loven and Karen J. (Goodwin) Loven. Shortly thereafter they moved back to the Berlin area. Bill grew up in the Town of Gorham and graduated from Gorham High School in 1975. He went on to enroll in the Army ROTC program and earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of New Hampshire. While attending UNH, he met and then later married Jennifer L. (Cilley) Beaudry; together they had three children.
After college, he joined the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer and completed 21 years of active service, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. New military postings offered the family the opportunity to relocate all over the country, including Texas, Alaska, New York, California, Michigan, Kansas and Virginia. Bill eventually wanted to be closer to his parents and was able to PCS to West Lebanon in 1998. After retirement, he took employment as a security specialist at the Cold Regions Research Engineering Laboratory in Hanover.
In 2004, Bill and Jennifer parted ways. Bill remained in West Lebanon. He met Janet Robinson while working seasonally at H & R Block and they married in 2007 at their home, surrounded by loved ones. They would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Christmas Eve. He and Janet were looking forward to his planned retirement from CRREL this coming January with many plans to visit the grandchildren.
When his family was asked about his favorite hobbies they replied, he enjoyed his work, but he loved to care for his family. He was a dedicated “family man” and found his greatest pleasure making sure his family was well provided and cared for. He loved summers at home in the pool, BBQing, flying drones, his ritualistic Saturday morning chores, and spending time with family. He and Janet made it an annual tradition to spend a couple of weeks in Saco, Maine, where Bill loved to sit on the beach and eat lobster. Bill was an active member in his community. He held several roles in the Lions Club including president, with plans to be even more active once retired.
He was predeceased by his mother, Karen Loven. Bill leaves behind his wife, Janet Loven of West Lebanon; daughters, Kimberly Loven, of North Prince George, Va, and Michelle Loven of Chicago, Ill.; son, Matthew Loven and his wife Courtney of Mesa, Ariz.; and five granddaughters; his father, Robert A. Loven of Gorham, a brother, John, and his wife Jeri of Gorham, as well as three nephews, Eric, Mark and Scott Loven.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 am. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., Vt. followed immediately by a reception at the VFW in White River Jct.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hanover Lions Club, PO Box 891, Hanover, N.H. 03755.
The Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT is honored to be assisting the Loven family with arrangements. Condolences to his family may be made at an online guest atknightfuneralhomes.com.
