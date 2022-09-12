Thomas Richard Myers, 68, passed away suddenly at his home on Aug. 31, 2022.
He was born in Milford, Conn., the son of the late Elliot and Anne (Dolan) Myers and was a resident of Connecticut until his retirement, spending the last few years of his life in New Hampshire.
A graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Conn., he went on to attend St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt.
He began his career as the director of construction at Subway’s global headquarters in Milford and was later employed at Bridgeport Machines.
He was also a self-employed landscaper, known affectionately to friends and loved ones as “Shrub.” Thomas was an avid concert goer, loved The Beatles and enjoyed cruise vacations. He was committed to service and was a member of the Milford Jaycees for many years.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Hunter) Myers, sons Robert Myers, Thomas Myers Jr. and Michael Myers, daughter Melissa Weeks, and five grandchildren. He also leaves behind siblings Judith Myers, Susan Buso, William Myers and Timothy Myers, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held in Connecticut at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a local Jaycees chapter of your choice in honor of Thomas. For more information go to connecticutjaycees.weebly.com/chapters.html
