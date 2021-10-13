Obituary: Suzanne Danais Lemieux

Suzanne Danais Lemieux, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 8, 2021. Born in Berlin, N.H., she was the youngest of three children of Dr. Edouard M. and Pauline (Vallee) Danais.
Suzanne attended Angel Guardian Grammar School and then Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary in Nashua, N.H. Upon graduating, she was enrolled at Chandler School for Women in Boston. After she received her Secretarial Degree, she went to work at Children’s Hospital in Boston for Dr. Kenneth J. Welch. She transcribed all of his medical records, and proofed his books, and published papers.
During a visit up North, she met Raymond, who she then married in 1989 and settled in Shelburne. She was working in Medical Records for AVH. Then she was blessed with the birth of a son, Luc, in 1991. She loved going for a ride on the motorcycle and she loved dinner out. Wife, Mother, Sister, Cousin and Friend; Suzanne had a vivacious personality and quick wit. She was good to her family and friends and gave herself unflinchingly.
Family includes her husband, Raymond, and her son, Luc. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Marcel and Guy. She will be missed dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. There will be no calling hours. Due to the increase in numbers of COVID-19 in our area the family STRONGLY RECOMMENDS THAT ALL FOLKS ATTENDING, WEAR MASKS. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
