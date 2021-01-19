NANUET, N.Y. — Susan J. Ramsay, 65, of Nanuet, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, in Suffern, N.Y.
She was born in Paris, France, on Jan. 10, 1956, the daughter of the late Richard H. and Janet (Crowell) Ramsay Jr. and moved to Berlin, N.H. when she was 13, after her dad’s retirement from the military.
She graduated from Berlin High School, the Vocational Technical College in Berlin and then from The Salvation Army Training College.
She had been employed by the Salvation Army since 2003, retiring as a captain.
Susan had a love of God and the people in her ministry.
Family includes her siblings Richard H. Ramsey, Elizabeth Domino, Thomas S. Ramsay and wife Carolyn, Ellen Ramsay, John L. Ramsay and companion Sheila and Frank J. Ramsay and wife Carrie; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, William P. Ramsay.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the New City Cemetery. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
