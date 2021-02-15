Obituary: Scott Gagne

Scott Gagne, 57, a true Alaskan at heart, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, after the snowcat, a tracked vehicle, he was operating broke through the lake ice on Hewitt Lake, Alaska.
Taking one last adventure on this earth in a machine that fueled his passion and in an area that embraced his heart and soul as home, Skwentna, Alaska, is when he was called to higher grounds to begin a new life.
Scott was born on Jan. 26, 1964 to Frederick and Lorraine Gagne in Dummer, N.H. From a young age, he had a hunger for Alaska, and it was always a dream of his to live in the outdoors surrounded by nature.
In 1993, Scott was able to pursue his lifelong dream and relocated to Bethel, Alaska. He and his wife Terri Gagne, began building their Alaskan life together and soon had their daughter, Savannah Rae.
It was during his time in Bethel that Scott began learning the lay of the Alaskan terrain, taking time to explore its lands and waters. He fueled his passion for the outdoors through hunting and fishing, and eventually came to own a cabin and hospitality business on Whiskey Lake in Skwentna, Alaska. Whiskey Lake was a place that fueled Scott’s creativity, his love of adventure and where he found true solitude and peace.
Scott and his family relocated to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1993 but Scott’s most favorite place was Whiskey Lake. A devoted husband and father, Scott always made sure to put his wife and daughter first over his love for the wild. So, he traveled back-and-forth between Whiskey Lake — a place that embraced his true heart and soul — and Anchorage, always making sure to put family first.
Scott was an incredibly hard-working man who had a thirst for learning and applying his knowledge. He led by example and was a patient teacher to anyone willing to learn. He was also incredibly handy and believed you should know how things work so you can fix and repair them yourself. Friends nicknamed him “MacGyver” for his ability to find solutions and make the impossible possible by using whatever tools and objects were around. He will be remembered for his quick wit and big heart, as Scott was someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Scott is survived by his wife and best friend of 34 years, Terri Gagne of Anchorage; his daughter and pride and joy, Savannah Gagne of Wasilla, Alaska; his parents, Frederick and Lorraine Gagne of Dummer; brother Michael Gagne and his fiancee, Vicki Gillingham Nason of Milan, N.H.; sister Deborah Gagne of Hooksett, N.H.; brother Patrick Gagne and his wife, Rita of Dummer; niece and nephew Brittany and Lane Gagne, and his “brother from another mother” Russell McDowell of Glendale, Ariz., Russell's wife, Denise, and daughters Joey and Ashley.
The family would also like to give a special thanks to those who worked tirelessly to bring Scott home: Rick Gray, Jim St. George, the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team and the National Guard.
They also want to thank Clarissa and Mark Moon, Russ McDowell, April Beane, and Casey Meade for being their pillars of strength. As well as Jay Ubben, STG, Inc., and Scott’s many friends inside and out of the company. Thank you so much to Savannah’s work family and friends at Alaska Airport Fire and Police, and the numerous friends who have reached out in support of the family during this difficult time.
At Scott’s request, no viewing will take place. A tribute video will be available and posted to Scott's Facebook Tribute page once completed. In the spring, his ashes will be spread where he found his greatest joy — Whiskey Lake.
