Obituary: Sandra Jane Belanger

Sandra Jane Belanger, 76, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Berlin, on July 15, 1944, the daughter of the late Walter and Kilista Vashaw. She and her family lived in Bridgeport, Conn. for 25 years, prior to returning to Berlin in the 1980s.
Sandra was a member of the Berlin American Legion Auxiliary, enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, playing cards, and she spent countless hours talking to her family and friends on the telephone. Her greatest joy was her family.
Members of the family include her husband Victor O. Belanger, Sr. of Berlin; her three sons Bruce Belanger and wife Cecile of Berlin, Brian Belanger and wife Shuna of Concord, N.H., and Victor J. Belanger, Jr. and wife Lea of Berlin; her grandchildren Christine, Justin, Skyler, Madison, Roger, Randy and Ross; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Wendy Fox, and her siblings Michael Vashaw, Janet Ientile, and Kenny Vashaw.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.