Ronald J. Blanchette 68, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. He was born in Berlin on July 2, 1954, the son of the late Normand and Rolande, (Desgroseilliers) Blanchette and was the owner of Ron’s Pool and Spa. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1972 where he played hockey and also played hockey for the Junior Maroons. In his younger years, he was a mechanic at his family’s business, Blanchette’s Garage and had also worked on numerous trucks and cars over the years. Ron also drove wood trucks for his grandfather Delphis Blanchette, worked for Pike Industries, Luxury Mountain Getaways and P & L Auto Parts. Ron was the bass guitar player and vocalist, who was capable of hitting the high notes, for several local bands including Bad Boys, Central Station, Express and Stage Frite.
He is survived by his life partner Patti Jo Johnson of Berlin; siblings Gerry Blanchette and wife Sue of Penacook, Claude Blanchette and wife Linda of Berlin, Bob Blanchette and wife Susan of Milan, Dave Blanchette and significant other Vicky of Errol, Scott Blanchette and significant other Janice of Errol and Cindy Gosselin and husband Kevin of Rochester; numerous nieces and nephews as well as his “Stage Frite” bandmates Steve Roy, Don Riendeau, Rene Guay and Marc Charron.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin with interment following in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to North Woods Cancer Survivors, c/o Linda Morris, 24 ½ Wood St., Berlin, NH, 03570 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN., 38105-9959. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
