Obituary: Rolande Pauline Cloutier

Rolande Pauline Cloutier (née Bédard) passed away at the St. Vincent Medical Center in Bridgeport Conn., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the age of 93 years, 2 months, and 21 days.
She was born in Berlin, New Hampshire on May 21, 1928, and was a city resident her entire life until moving to Connecticut at the end of 2019 to be near to her son and his family.
She attended Saint Regis Academy and graduated from Notre Dame High School with the Class of 1946.
She enrolled in the St. Louis Hospital School of Nursing and became an RN in 1949, after which she worked at the St. Louis Hospital for nearly 20 years especially enjoying her time in Department 5, the Children’s Ward.
Beginning in 1967, she transitioned to working with special needs’ children, her most special vocation. For more than 30 years she devoted countless hours to working with, providing for, and loving her special “kids”, many of whom remained good friends throughout their lives.
She took courses through the University of New Hampshire extension program and was certified to work as an aide in special education classrooms at Bartlett School. For several years, she was also a Girl Scout Leader and her favorite story was about her and her troop being lost in the woods beyond Mount Jasper until they were eventually drawn out by the sound of Big Bella, Berlin’s famous rescue horn for lost hikers and hunters.
After leaving the Public Schools, she returned to nursing, her first love, and worked for the Berlin Public Health Department for several years, retiring in the early 1990s. In 1992, she was humbled and honored to receive the Sylvia Evans Community Service Award for her work in the community with children with special needs.
Unable to sit still and do nothing she continued to work as a home health aide for many more years until her husband’s health began to deteriorate. She then devoted many years to caring for him while still finding time to help others whenever called upon.
She and her husband George were married on June 24, 1950, at Ste. Anne Church and together they raised their two sons in the home he built on Willard Street.
Her greatest joy came from her family and there was nothing she loved more than being with them and sharing in their lives. She was the most wonderful caregiver, beginning with her son Ricky, who was born with cerebral palsy. The devotion she showered on him led her to the career change shortly after his passing and she always said that it was her “Angel” who guided her on her path. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
Rolande was a friend to all and always enjoyed meeting new people. Since her move to Connecticut, despite the restrictions resulting from the pandemic, she managed to establish several new friendships just by being herself. Everyone was drawn to her and enjoyed her company.
She had learned to play the accordion as a teenager and often entertained her family and friends with her spirited polkas and sentimental love ballads. It was expected that she would bring her instrument to most gatherings, and this brought much joy to so many over the years. Children were always drawn to her, and she would often disappear during a party only to be found in the playroom on the floor with all the kids. Tante Rolande was their favorite, and she continued to be the favorite through the succeeding generations.
Her deep faith and love of God was the centerpiece of her life and from this she drew the strength and courage to face the challenges which occasionally presented themselves. She prayed often and was a living example of the Benedictine motto “Ora et Labora,” "Work and Prayer." Her life was filled with both, and she gave generously of her time and more to all in need.
Rolande is survived by her son Robert, of Trumbull, Conn.; her adored grandchildren: Marielle Shpak and husband Chris of Sandy Hook, Conn., and Nicolas Cloutier and wife Megan of Newtown, Conn.; and eight cherished great-grandchildren: Kali, Keira, Ethan, Cassidy, Tristan, Jade, Adalyn and Quinn. She also leaves her dear and special nieces and nephew Diane Poulin (Donald), Rachel Croteau (Maurice), Denise Thibodeau (Norman) and Michael Croteau (Connie); her grand-nephews and nieces who provided her with so much love and joy: Jason, Jennifer, Katie, Andrew, Ryan, Eric, Randy, Kayla and Travis; and her great-grand-nephews and nieces who filled her days with laughter and happiness: Emma, Brody, Brooklyn, Kylie, Austin, Nolan, Charlotte, Ava, Ethan, Tyler, Destiny, Maren, Harper and Finley. She is also survived by family cousins Sharon, Scott, and Marc Lefevre and families in Fitchburg, Mass. In addition, she leaves her ‘adopted’ daughter and longtime family friend, Jackie Gagne who provided her with much love and assistance for so many years through hers and George’s illnesses. Family and friends were most important to Rolande, and she cherished the many moments shared with all of them throughout her life.
Rolande was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 69 years, George, who died in February 2019; her son Richard (Ricky), her parents, Octave and Yvonne (Anctil) Bedard, her sister Lucille (Curly) and brother-in-law Raymond Croteau.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, from 4 8 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. with a prayer service and time of remembrance beginning at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 20, friends may also call from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. in Sainte Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin, N.H. Interment will follow at St. Kieran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Rolande’s memory be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, N.H., to Androscoggin Valley Home Care Services, 795 Main St., Berlin, NH.,. or to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.