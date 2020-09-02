Obituary: Roger J. St. Amant

Roger J. St. Amant, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday Aug. 31, 2020, at his home. He was born in Berlin on Sept. 11, 1932, the son of Raoul and Alice (Thibeault) St. Amant and was a lifelong resident.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and had been employed by Brown Company, James River and Crown Vantage for 44 years, retiring in 1995. Roger was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and the White Mountain Post #2520 VFW in Berlin. He had married his sweetheart, Lorraine Hudon, on July 13, 1957.
Family includes his wife Lorraine J. (Hudon) St. Amant of Berlin; his son Dan St. Amant and wife Pauline of Berlin; his daughter Diane Lagace and husband Ronnie of North Conway, N.H.; four grandchildren Holly and boyfriend Kevin, Derek, Paul and wife Courtney, Jennifer and boyfriend Ian; two great-granddaughters Brianna and Danielle; his brother George St. Amant and wife Claire of Berlin; two little girls that brought joy to him, Serenity and Sierra; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters Rita Pelchat, Lila Morrissette, and Pauline MacLaren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Walk thru visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
