Obituary: Roberta T. Joudrey

Roberta T. Joudrey, 84, of Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away on Thursday July 29, 2021, at the Mountain View Community Nursing Home.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Oct. 20, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Theresa (Fitzmorris) Murphy and had been employed as a technician at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
Roberta loved to travel with her husband, Kenneth.
Family includes her son Gordon Joudrey and wife Suzanne of Londonderry, N.H.; daughter Shelley (Joudrey) White of Lyman, Maine; four grandchildren; brothers Howard Murphy of Shelburne, N.H., and Warren Murphy of Laconia, N.H.; and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Joudrey and brothers Thomas Murphy and Wayne Murphy.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, N.H. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in her memory may be made to American Heart Association. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
