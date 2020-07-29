Obituary: Robert Poulin

Robert Poulin passed away on July 11, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home at the age of 77, after a long illness.
He was born in Berlin, on Oct. 17, 1942, to Joseph and Marie Rose Couture Poulin.
He is survived by his significant other Diane Bigl; daughters Vicky Davis and Faith Poulin; and sons Robert Poulin, Armand Poulin, and Paul Poulin; three sisters, Claudette Campbell, Beatrice LeBeaumont and Regina Lapointe; brother-in-law Maurice Campbell; and granddaughter Kyra Poulin.
He is predeceased by his mom and dad, Joseph and Marie Rose Couture Poulin; sister Therese Emmett; brothers and sister-in-law Roger Laureen Poulin, and Armand and Beth Poulin.
Funeral was at Good Shepherd Church on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. Father Kyle Stanton officiating. Burial in New City Cemetery.
