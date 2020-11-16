Obituary: Robert O. 'Bobby' Rousseau

Robert O. “Bobby” Rousseau, 54, of Success, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Wentworth Location, N.H.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Aug. 30, 1966, the son of Oliva A. and Therese E. (Kelly) Rousseau and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Bobby had been employed as a meat cutter for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, playing and coaching hockey and spending time at camp. Above all, he loved spending time with his son Tyler.
Members of the family include his son Tyler O. Rousseau of Berlin; his brother Kevin Rousseau and wife Pattie of Randolph, N.H.; a niece Christa Rousseau of Gorham, N.H.; nephew Philip Rousseau of Randolph; several aunts and uncles including his aunt Corinne Doyle and husband David of Berlin; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.
A walk-thru visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
A private memorial service will be live streamed Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., on Facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
