Robert F. “Skip” Labore, 87, of Campton, NH passed on September 6, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 26, 1934 in Manchester, NH, the son of the late Fred and Alice (Tracy) Labore. He lived in Manchester and Gorham, and more recently resided in Campton. He attended Central High School and Boston School of Business. He was a successful businessman and real estate agent. Robert served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He loved animals, nature, football, and was an avid fisherman and golfer. He had a charismatic personality and infectious sense of humor. Robert was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Family includes his four sons: Matthew Labore & wife Cheryl, Christopher Labore & wife Christine, Thomas Labore, and Ian Abrahams & wife Tina; four daughters: Tracy Gassek & husband William, Dianne Connolly & husband Patrick, Paula Gambeski, and Tara Croteau & husband Don; and 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia (Renaud) Labore, former spouse Gail (Walsh) Labore LaBrie and sister Winnifred Labore.
A private family graveside service will be held at Holy Family Cemetery, Gorham. Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/donate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. For the online guestbook, please visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
