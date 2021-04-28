BERLIN — Robert F. Caouette, 96, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday April 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Island Pond, Vt., on May 23, 1924, the son of the late James and Albertine (Leclerc) Caouette and was raised there and worked there for the Canadian National Railway.
He was transferred to Berlin, where he was employed until his retirement from the railroad, in 1985. He has resided in Berlin for nearly 50 years.
Robert was a Army veteran of World War II and had served in Italy, France and Germany. He was a member of the White Mountain Post No. 2520 VFW and a member of the American Legion Post in Brighton, Vt.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His greatest love was his family. He was a very loving, caring, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Members of the family include his wife Joyce I. (Barnes) Caouette of Berlin; a daughter Sherry Sawtelle of Halifax, Mass.; two grandchildren Michael Caouette of Berlin, and Joyce Desrochers of Gilmanton, N.H.; great-grandchildren Alexandra Caouette, Gabrielle Rounds, Emma Desrochers and Ethan Desrochers; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son James Caouette and siblings Herbert Caouette, Bertrand Caouette, Priscilla Savor and Irene Moran.
A cuneral service will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of the Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin. Interment with military honors will follow in the St. James Cemetery, Island Pond, Vt. There will be no calling hours. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
