Obituary: Rene L. Roberge

Rene L. Roberge, 67, of Berlin, N.H. passed away on Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Berlin on March 23, 1953, the son of Lawrence and Eva (St. Pierre) Roberge and was a lifelong resident.
Rene was educated in Berlin schools and had been employed as a crane operator for the local paper mill for many years. Rene had also worked as a steel crane operator for Isaacson Steel.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by a brother Ronald Roberge and his wife Louise; a niece Jeana Roberge; a nephew Timothy Roberge, his wife Victoria and their son, Bennett, all of Manchester, N.H.; and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Eva Roberge.
There will be no services or visitation at this time. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Homes at 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin. Donations in his memory may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.