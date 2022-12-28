Ralph N. Thurston, 81 of Wells, Maine, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, at the York Hospital in York, Maine. Ralph was born April 29, 1941, in Rumford, the son of the late Norman O. Thurston and Eunice M. (Linnell) Thurston of Erro. He was a lifelong resident of Errol, graduating from Berlin High School in 1959, and later moved to Wells, Maine in 1999. Ralph worked as a heavy equipment operator during his life for a variety of construction and logging companies throughout New England, with a passion for road construction and logging. He was well known for pioneering and maintaining many logging roads throughout the north country while employed for Kel-log Inc., before moving to Wells. He was a member of the Evening Star Lodge #37 F.&A.M. and Bektash Temple. Ralph enjoyed living by the ocean, attending and showing at antique car shows where he entered his 1935 Chevy hot rod and Chevy truck. After retiring in 2015 he enjoyed some traveling and day trips.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jone Thurston, a son Jeffrey N. Thurston and wife Misty of Piedmont, S.C., a daughter, Wendy A. Hakansson and husband Mark of Guildhall, Vt., and two grandchildren, Jennifer L. Thurston, and fiance Jeremiah Snader, of Alton, and Cody J. Hakansson of Guildhall, Vt.
Private services will be held in the spring at the Ocean Side Cemetery in Wells, Maine with Pastor Dean Stiles officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
