Obituary: Peter Henry Roberts

Peter Henry Roberts, N.H. State Police Retired, 85, of Chickwolnepy Road, Milan, N.H., passed away peacefully Saturday Aug. 14, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., after bravely and persistently battling a terminal illness.
He was born in Hollis, N.H., July 3, 1936, the only son to Henry C. (Chick) and Mary C (Szlosek) Roberts.
Peter grew up hunting, fishing and working around his aunt’s farm with his cousins.
He graduated from high school and also from the University of New Hampshire in the late 1950s. While in college, he dabbled in tennis, played collegiate basketball, and spent a summer in the Northern Pacific Oregon Forest exploring and working in the fire towers.
He joined the Army and while stationed in Washington D.C., he met his wife Donna F. McDowell and they moved to Germany where he served as an MP in the Army.
Peter was honorably discharged and lived with his family in Nashua, N.H., where he was employed by the Nashua Police Department. In 1964, he and his family moved to Milan. Peter was employed with the N.H. State Police from 1962 until his retirement in 1985. During his employment he not only was a trooper in his cruiser, but he also piloted an airplane in the Air Wing Division.
He was a member of St. Kieran’s Catholic Church where he served in many lay-person roles. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed every season in the Northern woods. He enjoyed camping, hunting, snowmobiling, riding ATV/UTVs, but his greatest hobbies were hiking and fishing.
Peter also enjoyed many years of working his land on the Chickwolnepy by cutting wood, working his gravel pit, growing the most luscious vegetables in his bountiful summer gardens, and operating Roberts Greenhouse. Peter also enjoyed cooking his bounty and was known locally and in the AMC huts for his delicious fish chowders and soups.
After Peter’s retirement he enjoyed many second careers by driving trucks for the U.S. Postal Service, operating the infamous Snow Cat on Mount Washington, speaking as a naturalist as well as clearing the trails and working the huts of the Appalachian Mountain Club. He also worked as an EMT as well as organizational roles for the Milan Volunteer Ambulance and the Berlin Ambulance Service. He groomed winter snowmobile trails for the Milan All Weather Riders. He continued to work until his passing.
For many years he and his long-time companion Maryann selflessly helped many people and causes in the Berlin-Milan area. He piloted his plane all over the United States and Canada to go fishing and visit family and friends. In recent years he and Maryann enjoyed semiannual fishing trips to Oswego, N.Y. to fish with Captain Andy.
Members of his family include: daughters Carol Bruce and husband Joe, Lynda Roberts and husband David Marois; a son Mark Roberts and long-time companion Marixsa Cantey, and daughter Susan Corbett and husband Alan; 12 grandchildren: Kirsten Dugger and husband John, Jackie Marks-Beede and husband Chris, James (JP) Stranger and wife Chelsea, Alex Marks and companion Emilie Bonhomme, Dahlia Roberts and fiancée Ben Creem, Erin Roberts, Natasha Roberts, Ariana Roberts, Zachary Marois and wife Ellie, Aly Marois and wife Irene, Spencer Corbett, and Kendralee Corbett; four great-grandchildren: Alice Dugger, Illia Dugger, Olive Stranger, Owen Stranger; his loving and devoted companion of 25 years Maryann Baillargeon with her four children Kathy Frenette, Tammy Hanson and husband Doug, Donna Chaloux and husband Glenn, Anne Klein and husband Galen; seven grandchildren: Jessica Frenette and companion Dan Letendre, Brooks Payette and companion Cindy Hartman, Jules Payette and companion Crystal Taber, Koury Chaloux, Dawn Chaloux, Olivia (Libby) Chaloux and companion Bronson Parides, Phoebe Klein, and Henry Klein; two great grandchildren Ava Chaloux and Liliah Payette as well as many cousins and friends who have been family in Peter’s life.
Peter was predeceased by his wife Donna F. (McDowell), both parents as well as grandparents and most of his aunts and uncles, many friends and especially his canine companion’s “Flyer” and “Chooch.”
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Aug. 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Good Shepard Parish. Interment will be at St. Kieran’s Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave, Berlin, N.H., Wednesday Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to can contribute to 2nd Chances at Bethel Animal Hospital 179 Walker’s Mill Road Bethel, Maine, 04217, (207) 824-2212, in Peter Roberts name. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.