Peggy Marie O’Brien, 77, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Paris, Tenn., on Dec. 26, 1942, the daughter of Willie and Elaine (Grooms) Rainey. Peggy lived in Tennessee until she was in her early twenties before moving to New England. She moved back to Tennessee for a short time, but returned to Berlin in 1984. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, and loved to fish.
Peggy is survived by her four sons: Patrick O’Brien of Berlin, William O’Brien and wife Geryln of Gorham, James O’Brien and wife Kim of Gorham, and Michael O’Brien and wife Sarah of Lebanon, Maine; six grandchildren Brandon, Mallory, Adam, Scotland, Alexander, and Jacob; sisters Judy Hillard of Springville, Tenn., and Phyllis Dill of Dover, Tenn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband William O’Brien, III.
There will be no services. Peggy will rest beside her husband Bill in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. Donations may be made in Peggy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.