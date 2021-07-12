Obituary: Pauline Cote Gray

If you knew Pauline, you understood what it meant to lose her. She lived a long, fruitful life, but her biography won’t do justice to how it felt to be in her presence. There are a special few whose light can’t be imitated, and when they go, something remarkable departs with them. On July 10, 2021, not long after celebrating her 90th birthday, Pauline Cote Gray passed away, but the imprint she left on her loved ones will remain as a testament to how special she was. Pauline grew up in a large family of 13 children in Ways Mill, P.Que, where she learned to nurture and take care of others. She married Guy Cote and had six children, Renee (David), Luc (Louise), Nicole (Scott), Danielle and two baby boys who died at birth. She loved being a mother and later lavished in the joy of nine grandchildren, Kristina, Shawn, Kathleen, Kierstin, Rachel, Gregg, Mitchell, Ashley, and Casandra; and then her 11 great-grandchildren, Grace, Broden, McKenna, Alayna, Madison, Heather, Kaden, Kase, Abigail, Lee, and Clover.
During her 42 years of marriage to Guy, Pauline cherished being a homemaker. While raising her family, she enjoyed working with them. She also possessed impressive business acumen and an entrepreneurial drive. What she valued most was being a loving mother and grandmother, and she treasured the times when everyone visited and gathered for large family celebrations. Pauline built and operated the Errol Restaurant, and owned Log Haven Campground with her husband in addition to managing additional business ventures with her son until her retirement. During retirement, she pursued a personal passion for stained glass, creating many beautiful stained glass pieces including several large intricate floor lamp shades.
After the death of her first husband, Pauline married Clarence Gray. During their 13 years together, they traveled cross-country in their motorhome, spending frequent summers in Alaska where she proudly learned how to fly fish and catch sockeye salmon. Following his passing Pauline was lucky enough to meet Paul Flanders, a man who brought immeasurable love and happiness during their eight years together before his passing in February 2020. Together, they participated in a wide range of programs with their friends at the Horse Meadow Senior Center, regularly bowled, continued her lifelong love of gardening, and cherished their Fairlee Community Church of Christ family. In the past year she lived at the Margaret Pratt Community where she was well cared for.
Pauline’s unassuming nature and her ability to listen without judgment allowed her to help others with their concerns. She was a constant source of strength, resilience, and her optimism and enthusiasm for life offered enduring inspiration for family, friends, and generations to come.
Lady, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was her special companion will accompany Pauline on the next stage of her journey. A private internment with family members will be held in Errol at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pauline’s honor can be made to Fairlee Community Church of Christ, Pastor Dick Hodge, P.O. Box 304, Fairlee, VT 05045 or to Horse Meadow Senior Center, Maureen Lynn Platt-Russell, Director, 91 Horse Meadow Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
