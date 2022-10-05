Paul Tanguay, 66, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. Paul was born on March 27, 1956, in Berlin to Louis Tanguay and Carolyn Tanguay.
Paul graduated from Gorham High School in 1974 and went on to earn an associate degree from New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in 1976. He started his career as a carpenter before becoming a millwright. For the last twelve years, Paul was a project superintendent at Great Southern Constructors in Deland, Fla. Paul was a skilled craftsman who took pride in his work, which included building the Mount Washington Observatory, the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, and Universal Orlando's Rockin' Roller Coaster. He also worked on projects in Taiwan and mainland China.
Paul was best known for his sense of humor and practical jokes. He was a collector of all manner of weird things and loved to give them as gifts in hopes they would spark interesting conversations. He had a deep and abiding love for nature, taking advantage of every opportunity to hunt and fish in his beloved woods of Maine and New Hampshire. Paul was happiest in the company of his children, siblings and cousins, with whom he maintained close relationships throughout his life. Paul was an avid traveler and lover of dogs.
Paul is survived by daughter Amie Bingham and husband Bennie of Georgetown, Ky.; son Jamie Tanguay of Port Villa, Vanuatu; sister Kristi Bassett and husband Scott of Sandown; brother Louis Tanguay of Tamworth; sister Tammy Sketchley and husband Mark of Jensen Beach, Fla., Arthur Tanguay of S. Berwick, Maine, Bonnie Jenis and husband Bill of Concord; and Tony Tanguay of Middleton; grandchildren Cait Carr and husband David, Kelly Manley and husband Jordan, Connor Bingham and wife Ashton, Chloe Bingham and Mathieu Lechine, Caroline Medina and husband Daniel, and Declan Bingham; great-granddaughter Olivia and great-grandson Trey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn M. (Brown) Tanguay; his father Louis Tanguay, and his sister, Lisa Tanguay.
The service for Mr. Paul Tanguay will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade Street, Gorham. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral will be live-streamed on Paul’s online obituary page.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the spring or summer of 2023 at the Songo Cemetery, Albany Township, Maine.
