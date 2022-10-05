Paul Tanguay

Paul Tanguay, 66, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. Paul was born on March 27, 1956, in Berlin to Louis Tanguay and Carolyn Tanguay.

Paul graduated from Gorham High School in 1974 and went on to earn an associate degree from New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in 1976. He started his career as a carpenter before becoming a millwright. For the last twelve years, Paul was a project superintendent at Great Southern Constructors in Deland, Fla. Paul was a skilled craftsman who took pride in his work, which included building the Mount Washington Observatory, the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, and Universal Orlando's Rockin' Roller Coaster. He also worked on projects in Taiwan and mainland China.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.