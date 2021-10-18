Obituary: Paul J. Ayotte

Paul J. Ayotte, 77, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Berlin, N.H., to Albert and Dorothy Ayotte. He was a lifelong resident of the area. Paul graduated from Berlin High School and then enlisted in the United States Army in 1961. He served his country proudly for three years.
Paul married his first wife, Jane (Villeneuve) Ayotte and had three sons: Allen, Scott, and Paul, Jr. He was active for 35 years with the Boy Scouts of America, with five of those years as Scout Master of Troop 207. He also devoted many years as a volunteer for Toys for Tots and cooked tirelessly for many organizations in the community. He was also a life member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, VFW, as well as the American Legion.
Paul was employed with the Berlin Foundry and Crown Vantage as a 1st Class Machinist. He was also a Master Electrician and Building Inspector for the Town of Milan, N.H. for 22 years. He retired from the State of N.H. in 2008.
Paul always kept busy with his family, furthering his education, wood working, building his dream log home with his wife, collecting military memorabilia, guns, and his love of building military plane models.
Paul is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pauline Ayotte; four sons: Allen Ayotte, Scott Ayotte and wife, Stephanie, Paul Ayotte, Jr., and Craig Jordan; a daughter Kristine Henry and husband, Patrick; grandchildren: Dereck Ayotte, Brooke Drouin, Nicholas Ayotte and wife, Ali, Colbie Ayotte, Parker Ayotte, Zac Henry and wife, Jena, Hali-Rose Henry and partner, Collin Pope, Justin Ayotte, and Tania Jordan; great-grandchildren: Bryer Rand, Annabelle Croteau, Asher Ayotte, and Connor Ayotte. Paul will be missed by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He also leaves behind his loving pet and best friend, Toby. Paul was predeceased by his parents, a brother Albert Ayotte Jr., his first wife Jane, granddaughter Holly Ayotte, and grandson Alex Jordan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Kieran Cemetery. Friends and family may call at Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m. Due to the increase in numbers of COVID-19 in our area the family STRONGLY RECOMMENDS THAT ALL FOLKS ATTENDING, WEAR MASKS.
If you wish to donate in Paul’s memory, please consider: Cpl. Richard A. Demers Detachment Scholarship Fund, PO Box 301, Berlin, NH 03570 or to the Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH 03818 or conwayhumane.org. To share memories and condolences online, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
