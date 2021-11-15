Obituary: Patricia A. Bergeron

Patricia A. Bergeron, 70, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
She was born in Berlin on May 10, 1951, the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Brinson) Lefebvre and was a lifelong resident. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, baking and four-wheeling.
The family includes her daughter Debra MacDonald and husband Patrick of Wakefield, N.H.; brothers Joseph Lefebvre and wife Doris of Berlin, N.H., Norm Lefebvre and wife Nancy of Berlin, N.H., and Charlie Lefebvre and wife Lisa of Goffstown, N.H.; sister Tese Gerath of Vancouver, BC, Canada; sister-in-law Betty Burk of Quartz Hill, Calif.; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Bergeron in 2019, a brother Bobby Lefebvre, a son-in-law Danny Gaeb and a brothers-in-law Bob Gerath and Ike Burk.
There will be no services. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.