Normand L. Labrecque, 86, of Shelton, Conn., entered into rest on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Connecticut Hospice.
He was the devoted husband of 65 years to Rosalie (Ruel) Labrecque.
Normand was born in Berlin, N.H., on March 15, 1935, son of the late Albert and Marie Louise (Taillon) Labrecque and was a Shelton resident since 1964.
He owned and operated N. Labrecque Roofing and Siding for many years until his retirement. Normand enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting. He was involved with the Boy Scouts and was a member of the Eagles.
He loved football, baseball cards, a good joke, racing, an occasional trip to the casino and his neighborhood buddies. Normand was a master carpenter, a true tradesman. A kind and gentle man. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.
Normand was the beloved father of Normand Labrecque Jr. and his wife Ramute, Michelle Montgomery, Eileen Labrecque and her spouse Diane Diluvio, Denise K. Labrecque, Philip Labrecque and his wife Kristy.
He is also survived by cherished grandchildren Justin Montgomery, Adrian Montgomery, Tessa-Rose Betts, Danielle Labrecque, Barbara Soucie and her husband Kevin, Joshua Labrecque, Dominic Labrecque, Colby Labrecque, Haley Labrecque and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is the brother of Beatrice Auger, Jeanne Cloutier and Pauline Brelsford; uncle to many nieces, nephews and five godchildren.
Normand was predeceased by brothers, Rosaire, Leo and Gerard Labrecque; sisters, Alice Turcotte, Rita Abbott, Rose Lambert, Therese Bouchard, Yvette LeBorgne, Ida Hamacek; and great-grandchild, Juliana Leigh Klein.
On Monday, Sept. 13, friends may greet the family from 4-6 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home at 390 River Road in Shelton.
His funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Friends and family are required to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter by going to alz.org.
Friends may leave condolences at riverviewfh.com.
