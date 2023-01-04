Norma L. Abney, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Staunton, Va. on Jan. 14, 1932, the daughter of Fredrick and Hattie Jane (Lines) Brown and resided in several places, including Arkansas for 30 years before moving to Berlin in 2021.
She owned her own doughnut shop for 50 years and won awards for it. Norma loved music, had studied concert piano, loved square dancing, and had traveled all over the country square dancing with her husband. She was a ball of energy. Norma was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She is survived by her children Kathy Springer and her husband John of Berlin, and Lynda Patrick of Pangburn, Ark.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband James Richard Abney, her children Sharon George, Richard Duncan, Karen Duff, Debra Duncan and Kenneth Duncan and her siblings Thomas Brown and Harry Brown.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Randolph, N.H. There will be no calling hours. Additional service and interment will be held at a later date in the Henderson Cemetery in Pangburn, Ark. Those who wish may make donations in Norma’s memory to the Adult & Teen Challenge of New England & New Jersey, 1311 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.