Michael Anthony Fitzmorris, 66, was called back home to the Lord on Oct. 1, 2021. He peacefully passed while engaged in his nighttime routine. Michael was born on Oct. 30, 1954, in Berlin, N.H., to Philip and Juliette Landry Fitzmorris. He was the youngest of 11 children and dearly loved by all.
Michael grew up in Milan, N.H., and lived most of his life in the Berlin area. For the past six years, he lived in Brattleboro, Vt., with his loving wife of 40 years, Florence Crotto Fitzmorris. They were married in 1981, after meeting at the local bowling alley. They welcomed their only daughter, Kayla Fitzmorris Huesman, a year later.
Michael was a man of the Lord who read the Bible every morning. He was a lover of New England sports teams, especially the Patriots, and to his daughter's dismay, the Boston Red Sox.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Florence, daughter Kayla and son-in-law Jeremy Huesman; his brothers Vernon Fitzmorris of Concord, N.H.; Bernard Fitzmorris (Linda) of Center Barnstead, N.H.; Gerald Fitzmorris (Sandra) of Milan, N.H.; and a sister, Madeline Fitzmorris Orsillo (James) of Prospect, Conn.
His brothers Norman, Roger, and Denis Fitzmorris predeceased him and his sisters Roseanne Albert, Janet Paradis, and Priscilla Chaplin. Michael leaves behind many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 79 High St. in Berlin, N.H., with an interment to follow in Milan.
