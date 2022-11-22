Maurice E. Blanchette, 77 of Conway, S.C., died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
He was born July 15, 1945, in Berlin, N.H. to Ovila and Rose (Dube) Blanchette.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Teresa Duquette and brother George Blanchette.
Maurice served in the Army and was employed by Pratt & Whitney. He was adventurous, funny and caring. He enjoyed dancing, music, traveling and golfing.
He is survived by his children Bruce (Cindy) Blanchette of Colchester Conn., Monica Blanchette (Tat Foote) of Thomaston, Conn., Brian (Sherri) Blanchette of Northfield, Conn., their mother Britta Blanchette of Thomaston, Conn., his stepchildren Nicholas (Laura) McGuffie of Harwinton, Conn., Kimberly McGuffie of Harwinton, Conn., Kaite McGuffie of Southington, Conn., and their mother Dot Blanchette of Harwinton, Conn. He also leaves 12 grandchildren; Amanda, Darric, Calisha, Robert, Joshua, Tyler, Zachary, Amber, Sarah, Alexis, Connor and Sophie; and four great-grandchildren.
Surviving siblings are Lucille (Stacy) Castonguay, Plymouth, Conn., Pauline (Rene) Pouliot, Berlin, Louise (Rick) Telke, Terryville, Conn., Rita (Paul)Parent, Laconia, and Sister-in-law Judith Blanchette, Londonderry. He will be missed by his friends and family.
Services will be at the American Foreign Legion, 211 Elm Street, Thomaston, Conn. at 12 p.m. on Nov. 26. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
