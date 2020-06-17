Obituary: Madeleine A. Baldassare

Madeleine A. Baldassare, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Berlin on Dec. 20, 1926, the daughter of Joseph H. and Lea (Lemieux) Caron and was a lifelong resident. She had been employed by L’Ange Guardian Credit Union as Assistant Treasurer and had also been employed by Public Service of N.H. and the Berlin Reporter. Madeleine was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, currently Good Shepherd Parish, and had also been a member of the Friends of Berlin Catholic School, the Berlin Civic Chorus, President of the Ladies of St. Anne, and the community concerts for 25 years.
Family includes her daughter Helen Baldassare and husband Ken Norwick of New York City, N.Y.; grandsons Jonathan Baldassare and fiancée Cindi Boyle, Timothy Baldassare and wife Tammy, and Steven Baldassare; great-grandson Owen Baldassare; daughter-in-law Patty and her husband Howard Chase; siblings Robert Caron of Milan, N.H. and St. Petersburg, Fla., Therese Therriault of Berlin, N.H., Maurice Caron of Berlin, N.H. and Olive Gagne of Berlin, N.H.; sister-in-law Lucienne Caron; brother-in-law Gerry Berthiaume; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Mario J. Baldassare, son Larry Baldassare, and siblings Gerry Caron, Jeanne Caron, Ernest Caron, Anne Marie Berthiaume, Cecile Berthiaume and Rita Giroux. The family wishes to acknowledge Madeleine’s niece, Rita Gagnon, who was her loving caregiver for over five years, and the dedicated staff at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Donations in Madeleine’s memory may be made to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire at cc-nh.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
