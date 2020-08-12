Obituary: Juliette M. Plourde

Juliette M. Plourde, 94, a lifelong resident of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the home of her son Denis and wife Pauline in Milan.
Born on May 27, 1926, she was a daughter of Louis and Corrine (Picard) Gagnon. Juliette was a 1944 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Berlin. On Oct. 23, 1946, she married Roland L. Plourde.
Juliette was a homemaker and communicant of Good Shepherd Parish. She was very musically talented. It was said that she had the “voice of an angel” who enjoyed singing, playing the piano, and theatre. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time in Florida during the winter.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Roland and daughter Diane Plourde Fortier; brothers and sisters; Edgar Gagnon, Germaine Croteau, Florence Guitard, Gerard Gagnon, Roger Gagnon, Sr. Marie Jean Gagnon, Sr. Cecile Gagnon, Henry Gagnon, Maurice Gagnon, Richard Gagnon.
She leaves her children: Ronald (Susan) Plourde, St. Charles, Mo., Gerard (Kathy) Plourde, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Denis (Pauline) Plourde, Milan, N.H., Michel Plourde, Berlin, Claude (Vickie) Plourde, Milan, Lucie Remillard, Berlin, Rachel (Franco) Bonfini, Yarmouthport, Mass, Gisele (Maurice) Lemieux, Gorham, and Richard (Nicole) Plourde, Berlin; a sister Henriette Beaudoin, Berlin; 30 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14 at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin. Burial will follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13 at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High Street, Berlin, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to either Coos County Nursing Home c/o Activity Dept., 364 Cates Hill Road, Berlin, NH 03570 or to North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St, Littleton, NH 03561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.