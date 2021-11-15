Obituary: Joshua Lee Perreault

Joshua Lee Perreault, The P Man, age 37, of Danvers, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday Nov. 12, 2021, in his home.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1984, and is the son of Leo and Elaine Perreault of Milan, N.H. He was lifelong resident of Milan and Berlin, attended Berlin High School and graduated from White Mountain Community College.
Josh was the director of field services for Boston MEP.
His family includes his parents Leo and Elaine of Milan; his sister Alicia Vien and her boyfriend Jason Croteau of Berlin; his sister Christine Larin and her husband Jonathan Larin of Milan; his brother Cory Perreault of Gorham; his four nieces Madison Letarte of Berlin, Arianah and Olivia Richard of Berlin and Ember Larin of Milan; and his three nephews, Mason Vien of Berlin, Brody Croteau of Berlin and Levi Larin of Milan.
The world has lost a great man who took great pleasure in life. He loved reading, gaming, his Dallas Cowboys (for some reason) watching Harry Potter and Top Gear over and over again. He loved fireball, he was a math genius and loved making people laugh usually by saying something very inappropriate. He loved to party hard and if he was at the party, you knew it was going to be epic. He would go to the ends of the earth and back for the people he loved. It might sound cliche, but his star burned so bright it couldn’t last.
He was born on Valentine’s Day which is ironic since he had the biggest heart of all of us. Heaven just became a much livelier place. RIP to a great son, brother, uncle and friend.
A celebration of life will be held at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin, N.H. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared online on Josh’s Tribute Wall, available at bryantfuneralhome.net.
