John P. Bouchard

John P. Bouchard (“Ki”), of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 91 years old.

John was born on Dec. 28, 1930, in Berlin, N.H. He was the son of Eledianne (Beaulieu) and Romeo Bouchard, and he was one of six children. John joined the Air Force in 1952, where he trained at Fort Belvoir, Va., and Amarillo AFB, Texas, and then served at Presque Isle Air Force Base in Maine. He was honorably discharged in 1956, at which time he returned to Berlin, N.H., and met the love of his life, Estelle (Boucher).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.