John P. Bouchard (“Ki”), of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 91 years old.
John was born on Dec. 28, 1930, in Berlin, N.H. He was the son of Eledianne (Beaulieu) and Romeo Bouchard, and he was one of six children. John joined the Air Force in 1952, where he trained at Fort Belvoir, Va., and Amarillo AFB, Texas, and then served at Presque Isle Air Force Base in Maine. He was honorably discharged in 1956, at which time he returned to Berlin, N.H., and met the love of his life, Estelle (Boucher).
On Sept. 27, 1958, John and Estelle were married, and together they raised three children and celebrated 63 years of marriage.
John worked as a shipping foreman for almost 40 years at the local pulp and paper mill before retiring at the age of 62. He and his family spent over 50 years enjoying their time at their camp on Lake Umbagog, where they enjoyed campfires and water sports in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter.
John also enjoyed gardening and sharing his homegrown vegetables with his friends and neighbors. He was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. He recently moved to Florida full-time with his wife, who passed away last April, but had been snowbirds for over 20 years.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Donald Bouchard, Gaston Bouchard and Rene Bouchard, all of Berlin.
He leaves behind his three children, Gary (Swampy) Bouchard of Winter Haven, Fla.; Rodney Bouchard and wife, Renee, of Berlin; and Lisa Vietmeier and husband Scott of Wasilla, Alaska; two grandchildren Mackenzie and Koby Burns of Alaska; former son-in-law Jonathan Burns, sister Cecile Mangelsdorf; and brother Conrad Bouchard and his wife, Shirley; sisters-in-law, Victoria Bouchard and Theresa Bouchard; and several nieces and nephews.
