Obituary: Joanne I. Valliere

Joanne I. Valliere, 70, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday Dec. 25, 2021, at her home. She was born in Berlin on April 23, 1951, the daughter of John and Irene (Landry) Gemmiti and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Berlin High School in 1969. Family was the love of her life. She enjoyed her grandchildren and cooking for them. Joanne also enjoyed traveling.
Family includes her husband Dennis O. Valliere of Berlin, N.H.; sons James D. Valliere of Berlin, N.H. and Jason M. Valliere of Milan, N.H.; daughter Jessica A. Valliere of Berlin, N.H.; mother Irene (Landry) Broeman of Berlin, N.H.; six grandchildren: Paige Demers, Victoria Valliere, Emily Valliere, Dayna Bergeron, Bella Burlock and Blake Burlock; two great grandchildren; brothers and sisters; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father John Gemmiti.
There will be no services. The Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home in Berlin is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
