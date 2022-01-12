Obituary: Jesse W. Bergami

Jesse W. Bergami, 26, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Jan. 2, 2022. He was born in Peoria, Ill. on Aug. 3, 1995, the son of Thomas E. Bergami and Viginia M. Karnbach and was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He has resided in Berlin for the past seven years. Jesse was self-employed. He loved football and the Dallas Cowboys, the NY Yankees, gambling and playing sports. He was a member of a Dart League. His competitive nature showed in everything he did in life, as was in his spirit to win.
Family includes his mother Virginia Karnbach and husband Michael Davenport of Manchester, N.H.; his father Thomas E. Bergami and wife Cathy of Deptford, N.J.; step-father Genaro Vargas of Catskill, N.Y.; siblings, Geremy Bergami and wife Fayneth of Davenport, Fla., Rhiannon Cruz and husband Michael of Gorham, N.H., Siarra Bergami of Brooklyn, N.Y., Genaro Vargas of Catskill, N.Y., Ryan Bergami of Burleson, Texas, and Bella Bergami of North Richland Hills, Texas; maternal grandmother Patricia Fitzgerald; aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew and cousins, and his dog Rocky.
A Celebration of his Life will be held in New York. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
