Obituary: Jeffrey C. Lettre

Jeffrey C. Lettre, 27, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday Dec. 18th, 2021, at Massachusetts General Hospital from complications with pneumonia. He was born in Littleton, N.H. on June 8, 1994, the son of Jean-Paul and Wendy (Martin) Lettre.
Early on Jeffrey was diagnosed with Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. He lived at home until the age of 16 before moving to Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene, N.H. He then aged out and transitioned to Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H. until 2019 when he had complications with pneumonia. For the last two-and-one-half years, Jeffrey has been at the Layfayette Center in Franconia, N.H. He has had pneumonia three more times since 2019. He was a fighter and just couldn’t fight any more.
Jeffrey had a purpose and that was to spread unconditional love, joy and happiness to all he met. We are thankful that he defied all odds and achieved so much in his short time here with us. His care takers would see who would get a chest time first on the shift they were working. Jeffrey has brought comfort into people’s lives. To all long-term care staff, healthcare professionals, school teachers, and in school nurses, Thank You for all your hard work to help our son. So many loved him as their own. Where there should be no favorites, Jeffrey was a favorite of many.
Jeffrey leaves behind his parents Jean-Paul and Wendy (Martin) Lettre of Berlin, N.H.; his brother Justin Lettre of Madison, N.H.; his maternal grandmother Wilma (Hamlin) Martin of Gorham, N.H.; his aunts and uncles Wade and Amy Martin of Chantilly, Va., Normand and Margaret Lettre of Berlin, N.H., Marcel and Rosia Lettre of Taylorsville, Utah, Stan and Monique Bulsterbaum of Taylorsville, Utah, Robert and Cathy Lettre of Zephyrhills, Fla.; several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Oscar and Aurora (Lacasse) Lettre and his maternal grandfather Wallace C. Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, NH. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will take place in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey’s memory can be made to Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple St., Keene, N.H., 03431 or the Lafayette Center Activities Fund, 93, Main St., Franconia, NH, 03580. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
