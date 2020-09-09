Obituary Jeannette (Roy) Turgeon

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jeannette (Roy) Turgeon on Sept. 7, 2020.
She was born on March 14, 1925, in Berlin, N.H. She was married to the late Henry Turgeon on July 22, 1946. Henry passed away in 1996 in their 50th year of marriage.
Jeannette was the eldest daughter of Arthur (Roy) King and Laura Letourneau of Berlin and had four predeceased siblings: Raymond King, Irene (Roy) Cote, Pauline (Roy) Morin and Gerard Roy.
To many of her friends and neighbors she was known as the “Walking Lady,” as she much enjoyed her daily walks around the city and later she continued to enjoy her walks around St. Vincent Nursing Home, where she was dubbed “Little hot rod” for her frequent speeding up and down the halls with her walker!
Jeannette was a volunteer for over 20 years, working at the St. Vincent Thrift Shop located on the east side. She also volunteered as a dining room worker for school for over a decade and at Senior Meals at the Guardian Angel School. She was a longtime member of the Angel Guardian Parish, and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.
She leaves behind three sons: Lionel Turgeon and wife Bunny (Pare) of West Milan, N.H.; Roger Turgeon of New York City, N.Y.; and Donald Turgeon and wife Deborah (Laramie) of South Paris, Maine; five grandchildren, Dana Turgeon and wife Marrilee (Wilson) of Milan, Diana Desmarasi (Turgeon) and husband Andre of Milan, Genie Turgeon of St, Louis, Mo.; Mohammed Turgeon and wife Aynur Kroken and Kris Turgeon of Austin, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Noah Giroux, serving in the Air Force, Hannah Beckwith of Milan, Margeux and Jolie Turgeon of St. Louis, Mo., Season Turgeon of N.C., Kilic and Ruzgar both of Austin, Texas. She also leaves behind her dearly loved sister-in-law Lorraine King and husband Richard of Berlin, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care that Jeannette received at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The entire staff was exceptionally kind and caring. A very special thanks and appreciation goes out to all these outstanding individuals. Jeannette always said how happy she was there and how much she loved it because of the “nice people.”
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Sept. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, the interment following the Mass will be private, for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Vincent’s Activity Fund, 29 Providence Ave, Berlin N.H., to help continue the much enjoyed activities for the residents.
