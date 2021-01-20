Obituary: Janet Pemberton

Janet Pemberton, a resident of Berlin, N.H., from 1966 to 1995, passed away on January 12, 2021 in New Port Richey, Fla. She was born Feb. 14, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas and brother, Peter. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Lucie), and James; three grandchildren, Megan (Travis), Kayla and Tommy; as well as a great granddaughter, Charlotte.
She was very involved in the lives of her grandchildren and would always be found on the sidelines cheering for Megan during her softball games, Tommy for his hockey games or at all of Kayla’s dance performances.
She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
