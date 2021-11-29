James Philip Hilton, 77, of Wells, Maine, died on Nov. 19, 2021, at Pinnacle Health Care in Canton, Maine, of complications from bone cancer.
Jim was born on Sept. 3, 1944, to Philip W. Hilton and Bertha (Bourne) Hilton.
He attended the Wells schools, graduating in 1963. He served honorably in the Army in Vietnam from 1965 to 1969. After his military service, he moved around the country from coast to coast in a variety of jobs until his retirement.
Jim had four great loves: God, children, the outdoors and aircraft.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by two brothers: Scott Hilton (Marsha) and Calvin Hilton (Arline); a sister, Susan Gooch (Paul); eight nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin and Gorham, N.H. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
