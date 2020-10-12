Obituary: James (Jimmy) Theriault

James (Jimmy) Theriault, 57 of Newry, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday Oct. 5, 2020, at his home. Jimmy lived most of his life in Berlin, N.H., until he moved to Newry, Maine in 2018.
Jimmy attended St Pats, Berlin Middle School, and Berlin High School. He served with the U.S. National Guard for four years. He worked for many years and held numerous positions at James River, Fraser Paper, and Gorham Paper & Tissue until he started working at Sunday River in Newry, Maine, as a Maintenance Supervisor in 2018.
He is survived by his son, Jesse Theriault and his fiancé Alex Washburn of Limerick, Maine; his sister Ann Halvorsen and brother in law Steve Halvorsen of Ocala, Fla., and his sister Elaine Mainguy and her fiancé Scott Somerhalder of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. He also leaves behind his nephew Brian Halvosen whom he considered his brother, nephew Mike Mainguy and wife Kim of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. and their two children.
Jimmy is predeceased by his parents, Doris Y. Theriault and Arthur (Pete) Theriault; several grandparents, uncles and aunts.
At Jimmy's request there will be no calling hours or services. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook is located at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.