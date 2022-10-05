Jacqueline (Coulombe) Ramsey

Jacqueline (Coulombe) Ramsey, a life-long resident of Berlin, N.H., died peacefully into the hands of the Lord where her husband, daughter and son were awaiting her. Jacqueline was born on Sept. 24, 1932, to Olivette (Caouette) and Adrien Coulombe. She attended Catholic Schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1950. 

She married the love of her life, Rene Ramsey, on Jan. 27, 1951. Together they raised six children. Jacqueline was a lifelong member of St. Anne's Church where she was a daily communicant as long as she was able. She served in the Altar Guild and as a Eucharistic minister. She especially enjoyed bringing Holy Communion to nursing home residents. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and Marie Rivier Associates. She and Rene were among the founding members of the St. Vincent de Paul Center in Berlin where Jacqueline volunteered for many years. Jacqueline was a sharp card player and a member of the Contract Bridge Association for decades. Her deeply-rooted Catholic faith was the guiding force in her life and the source of her hopefulness. She will be remembered for her faith and her quiet, calm demeanor.

