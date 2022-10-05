Jacqueline (Coulombe) Ramsey, a life-long resident of Berlin, N.H., died peacefully into the hands of the Lord where her husband, daughter and son were awaiting her. Jacqueline was born on Sept. 24, 1932, to Olivette (Caouette) and Adrien Coulombe. She attended Catholic Schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1950.
She married the love of her life, Rene Ramsey, on Jan. 27, 1951. Together they raised six children. Jacqueline was a lifelong member of St. Anne's Church where she was a daily communicant as long as she was able. She served in the Altar Guild and as a Eucharistic minister. She especially enjoyed bringing Holy Communion to nursing home residents. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and Marie Rivier Associates. She and Rene were among the founding members of the St. Vincent de Paul Center in Berlin where Jacqueline volunteered for many years. Jacqueline was a sharp card player and a member of the Contract Bridge Association for decades. Her deeply-rooted Catholic faith was the guiding force in her life and the source of her hopefulness. She will be remembered for her faith and her quiet, calm demeanor.
Jacqueline is survived by her son Francis Ramsey (Rose Ann) of Lee,, son Russell Ramsey (Celeste) of Daytona Beach Shores, Fa., son Charles Ramsey (Lilly) of Essex Junction, Vt., son Michael Ramsey (Bobbi) of Huntington, Vt., daughter-in-law Sylvia Ramsey of Gorham, son-in-law Linwood Martel of Williston, Vt., fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and her brother Roger Coulombe (Rachel Boucher) of Syracuse, N.Y. Jacqueline was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Rene, in 1997, her daughter Susan (Ramsey) Martel in 2004, and her son Robert in 2020.
Visiting hours will be held at Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham. Interment will be at Mt. Cavalry Cemetery in Berlin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Guardian Angel Thrift Shop, 153 Grafton St., Berlin, N.H. 03570 or the Marie Rivier Pantry and Ministries, 151 Emery St., Berlin, N.H. 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
