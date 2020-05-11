Obituary: Gisele Jean Labonte Sheridan

Gisele Jean Labonte Sheridan, 93 of Fountain Inn, S.C., passed away on Jan. 11, 2020. She was born on Jan. 22, 1926, to Aime and Fleurendy Blais Labonte in Berlin, N.H.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sheridan, Jr, and sons Frank III and Craig Sheridan. Surviving family members include James and Mona Sheridan of Woodstock, Ga, Jean Skelskey of Highland Park, Ill., Susan and Richard Hansen of Southington, Conn., Robert Sheridan of Simpsonville, S.C., Carol and Scott Brinson of Amherst, N.H., and her sister, Irene Olson. She had nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was employed by the telephone company for many years. She enjoyed retirement life in Florida with her husband spending time traveling, golfing, and cooking; and she took pride in keeping a beautiful home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private due to the Coronavirus.
