Obituary Gerard L. Bergeron Sr.

Gerard L. Bergeron, Sr., 86, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Berlin on December 29, 1935, the son of Joseph and Marie Louise (Bergeron) Bergeron and was a lifelong resident. He attended Berlin High and served in the U.S. Army and then served in the National Guard for 6 years. Gerard had been employed by Daigle’s Motors until becoming disabled in 1969. He had served as President of the Joliette Snowshoe Club in Berlin, was the past President of the International Showshoe Union, the Gouverneur de la Raquette, the American Fraternal Snowshoe Union and the Fraternal Snowshoe Union of Maine and New Hampshire. He was a longtime American Fraternal Snowshoe Union Sport Direct and was a former Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed playing cribbage, darts, fishing and camping at Worthley Pond in Peru, Maine, where he enjoyed sitting by the fireplace.
Gerard enjoyed being with his family and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family includes his wife of 64 years Anita A. (Demers) Bergeron; daughters Marie Louise Arsenault and husband Harold of Oxford, Maine, and Tina Viens and husband Paul of Cambridge, N.H.; grandchildren Tiffany Woods and husband Garth, Jr., Melanie Brown, Natalie Bergeron and Jay Roberge; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; his dog “Midnight” a Chihuahua/Poodle mix.
He was predeceased by his son Gerard L. Bergeron Jr., granddaughter Brenda Cloutier, son-in-law Henri Leveille and siblings Philias, Emil, Ernest, Philip, Gilbert and Armand Bergeron and Beatrice Springer.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service. Find the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
