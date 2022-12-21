Gail Angela (Rouleau) Jutras of Milan, N.H. passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Gail was born on September 16, 1948, to Aurore “Betty” and John Rouleau. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1966.
Gail married the love of her life, Tony Jutras on August 18, 1979, together raising four children. Gail was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She worked for Northern Human Services as an administrative assistant for over 30 years. Gail was a dedicated, caring and giving person who adored her family and friends. She took great pride in baking well-loved desserts at Valley Creek Eatery alongside her daughter, Penny. Gail was also a long-time volunteer at Saint Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center assisting in resident activity events with her daughter, Candy. She never missed the opportunity to be with her grandchildren, traveling to support them at countless sporting events, academic functions, and just going to visit; no matter the distance. Gail valued traditions and time spent with her family, and absolutely cherished being a mom and memere. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Gail will be missed more than words can express and warmly remembered by those who love her, always.
Gail is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Tony Jutras, as well as her dedicated children: Candy O’Neil and husband Jamie of Milan, Penny Binette and husband Steve of Milan, Keith Jutras and wife Kris of Claremore, Okla., and Karen Jutras of Berlin. She is also survived by her loving siblings: Isabelle Rouleau-Monaghan of Jamul, Ca., Suzanne Fletcher of San Diego, Ca., Jerry Rouleau and wife Cathy of Milan, Tina Cole and husband Randy of Port Orchard Wash., Lydia Rouleau-Poulin of Berlin, Angie Rouleau-Poulin of Berlin, and Lilly Rouleau-Harriman of Berlin. Her 7 beloved grandchildren include Steven Jutras, Sara Gingues, Shannon Frye and husband Levi, Dalton Binette, Cameron Jutras, Rylie Binette, and Conner Lavoie. She also has several special great-grandkids including one on the way, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents John, Jerry, and Aurore Rouleau, she was predeceased by her siblings: John Rouleau, Ann Lauzon, and sisters-in-law Helen Jutras Burlock, Anita Ducharme, and Rita Jutras Rasys.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Pleasant Street, Berlin. There will be no calling hours, nor interment at this time. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, N.H. 03570. To leave memories and condolences to be shared with her family, go tobryantfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Bryant Funeral Homes and Crematory, Berlin and Gorham.
