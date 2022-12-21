Gail Jutras

Gail Angela (Rouleau) Jutras of Milan, N.H. passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Gail was born on September 16, 1948, to Aurore “Betty” and John Rouleau. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1966.

Gail married the love of her life, Tony Jutras on August 18, 1979, together raising four children. Gail was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She worked for Northern Human Services as an administrative assistant for over 30 years. Gail was a dedicated, caring and giving person who adored her family and friends. She took great pride in baking well-loved desserts at Valley Creek Eatery alongside her daughter, Penny.  Gail was also a long-time volunteer at Saint Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center assisting in resident activity events with her daughter, Candy. She never missed the opportunity to be with her grandchildren, traveling to support them at countless sporting events, academic functions, and just going to visit; no matter the distance.  Gail valued traditions and time spent with her family, and absolutely cherished being a mom and memere. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Gail will be missed more than words can express and warmly remembered by those who love her, always. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.